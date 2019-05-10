The Visual Arts Center held its student awards and visual arts show, sponsored by Charlotte Arts, in Punta Gorda, on Thursday, May 3. The event recognized the artistic achievements of Charlotte County Middle and High School Students. Awards handed out included the “Laura Steiner Photo Award," “Superintendent Purchase” and “Gay Sorenson." Among the scholarships handed out were the “Sea Grape”, “Visual Arts Center”, and “Murat Tugman." For more information on the Visual Arts Center, visit visualartcenter.org.

