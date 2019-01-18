On Saturday, Jan. 5, the Visual Arts Center, 210 Maud St., Punta Gorda, featured a host of artists and instructors during an open house in art media from
pottery, painting, jewelry making and more. The Visual Arts Center is a place which gives artist a platform for selling their work. Located a the facility is a gift shop and an art supply store.
