Cheerleaders from the Charlotte Warriors Pop Warner organization and supporters gathered at Beef O’Brady’s in Punta Gorda to commemorate a great competition season. The J.V. cheerleaders took first place at Hertz Arena during the Peace River competition; first in the Orlando regionals; second in the national championships, and second in the global championships in Atlantic City, N.J. The team lost by only .5 points to gain second place.

