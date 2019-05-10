Cheerleaders from the Charlotte Warriors Pop Warner organization and supporters gathered at Beef O’Brady’s in Punta Gorda to commemorate a great competition season. The J.V. cheerleaders took first place at Hertz Arena during the Peace River competition; first in the Orlando regionals; second in the national championships, and second in the global championships in Atlantic City, N.J. The team lost by only .5 points to gain second place.
