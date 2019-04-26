April 27 is Punta Gorda Block Party day, the 31st iteration of the biggest and best street festival in Southwest Florida. Come on downtown to enjoy a day of conviviality with neighbors, friends and fellow residents. Gates open at noon and bands play until 10 p.m.
Live entertainment will feature The Drifters, a renowned rhythm and blues group, nine top local bands on three stages a robust number of children’s activities and streets filled with vendors selling reasonably priced food like barbecue, corn on the cob, sausages, wings, pizza, Mexican and soul food, lobster rolls, jerk, ice cream, crepes and lemonade, plus beer, craft beer, wine, Coca Cola and other drinks.
The Block Party has returned to its roots on Marion Avenue and Taylor Street. No local event has a better selection of foods to munch or lets you enjoy them while walking the streets of Punta Gorda’s rejuvenated downtown..
Better yet, entry is free, yes, free, but that requires a cautionary note with some explanation and a brief history lesson. If you love going to the Block Party, you need to have some greenbacks ready to drop into the donation buckets at the entry gates. The Block Party costs tens of thousands of dollars to stage, and last year patrons tossed nearly $15,000 into the buckets that made this year’s celebration possible.
You should not, however, just view a contribution as helping to maintain a fun event. The truth is, from its beginning, the Block Party is woven into the fabric of downtown and has become vital to many local nonprofits and school groups that do so much good in the community.
In 1987, the first Block Party was organized to commemorate the centennial of Punta Gorda. It was the capstone event of a year-long series of centennial celebrations celebrating the city’s heritage.
What many people do not know is the decrepit state of downtown Punta Gorda back then. Buildings and streets were in disrepair, and the area was on its way to becoming a shell of the vibrant economic engine it once was. The city, as part of the celebration, began finding money to spruce it up, a rejuvenation still going on today with a great deal of success.
Because of its resounding popularity and impact on downtown, city officials asked volunteer organizers to continue the event on an annual basis and also continued to fix downtown and chip in $5,000 in seed money, free police, EMT and set-up and clean-up assistance.
Many years of success followed, and attendance grew to 30,000 to 40,000 people from around Southwest Florida who saw the city for the first time and came back to spend money. A decade ago, city council reneged on its financial support for its Block Party, but the organizers have kept it going because of its importance to nonprofits.
It is imperative the Block Party now receive financial support from the people who attend and enjoy it. A donation is not like giving cash to a single nonprofit or good cause. A Block Party donation is seed money that will multiply through the years as nonprofits return to raise money for their good works. An estimated 70 to 80 such organizations have benefited from the Block Party over the years.
It is also necessary for the continuation of the Old Timers luncheon, which is held in concert with the Block Party. This annual tradition attracts hundreds of people, and organizers simply won’t be able to afford the liability insurance required without the Block Party’s support.
If you haven’t been to a Block Party, ask those who have why they go. Guaranteed you will hear them mention the great entertainment, food and drink and the chance to see old friends and celebrate life in Punta Gorda. What that all boils down to is this: The Block Party makes them feel good and promotes a sense of community and togetherness this city of transplanted northerners sorely needs.
Go, and you will feel even better than good if you reach into your wallet at the entry gates. You will still have fun and can take satisfaction in knowing you are helping nonprofits keep on doing the good works that, in addition to our weather and community spirit, make this city so special.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.