The “Fantasea Fishing Tournament” took place on Saturday, April 6, at Hurricane Charley’s in Punta Gorda. The event, which was sponsored by Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary Club, was held to benefit Florida youth ranches. “Fantasea” organizing committee members of the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, guided activities throughout the evening. A buffet dinner was served, followed by a “fishing tournament,” where “magnetic fish” were caught, and “weighed.” Bar codes on the “fish” gave each fish a “weight” when read. The fisherman with the most weight at the end of the night won a $1,500 cash prize. The band Flat Water performed, and several raffles were held, along with a silent auction. Florida youth Ranches depends solely on donations. For more information, visit www.youthranches.org.
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Latest News
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.