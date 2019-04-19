The “Fantasea Fishing Tournament” took place on Saturday, April 6, at Hurricane Charley’s in Punta Gorda. The event, which was sponsored by Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary Club, was held to benefit Florida youth ranches. “Fantasea” organizing committee members of the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, guided activities throughout the evening. A buffet dinner was served, followed by a “fishing tournament,” where “magnetic fish” were caught, and “weighed.” Bar codes on the “fish” gave each fish a “weight” when read. The fisherman with the most weight at the end of the night won a $1,500 cash prize. The band Flat Water performed, and several raffles were held, along with a silent auction. Florida youth Ranches depends solely on donations. For more information, visit www.youthranches.org.

