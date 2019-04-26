Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club recently held a fashion show luncheon at the Yacht Club on Lister Street. One hundred-forty people attended the show, which featured clothing, makeup, and accessories supplied by Dillard’s of Port Charlotte Town Center. Dillard’s. Sarah Fleming. emceed the event, which included a 50/50 raffle, and Chinese Auction. Club members modeled designer fashions, while Dillard’s representatives displayed makeup and footwear. For more information on Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club, visit www.charlotteharboryachtclub.com or call 941-629-5131.

