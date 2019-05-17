These days, Bill Eggerman can do more than drool over his favorite Corvette. The Punta Gorda resident owns two, and he drives the newer one regularly.
But drool was all he could do when he first laid eyes on a Corvette, Chevrolet’s answer to Lamborghini. It was at the Colorado State Fairgrounds. It was 1953. He was 13 and a few years away from betting his license.
“They brought out the 1953 Corvette,” he recalled. “They brought in this neat little white car, the first of the Corvettes. There was 300 of those ‘53s. As a kid, I went out there every day and drooled over it.”
Eggerman is the treasurer of Harbor Corvettes, a 68-member club that meets monthly at Gettel of Charlotte County in Punta Gorda. He owns a Bill has 1954 Corvette that has been in the family since 1960s, and a 2014 Stingray.
The Chevrolet Corvette – the name is often shortened to Vette — has been produced through seven generations since Eggerman’s boyhood dream car was introduced as a concept show car. It has, by the way, been manufactured in Bowling Green, Ky., since 1981. It is the official sports car of Kentucky
The club, founded five years ago, is “committed to enhancing our members’ experience of Corvette ownership,” according to its website. It offers financial assistance to Crossroads Hope Academy, a nonprofit home and charter school for foster boys who have had multiple failed placements in the Florida foster care system, and the automotive program at Charlotte Tech.
It holds one car show a year in December at Gettel, its sponsor.
Its website says its members own generations of Corvettes. Some of them are involved in restoration. Eggerman has kept his ’54 Vette “original,” and he drives it only on occasion. “Once in a while, you’ve got to put the top down and run it.”
Its members, according to the website, hail from Punta Gorda, Port Charlotte, North Port and Englewood. It purposely keeps membership small to promote camaraderie. Participation is a requirement of membership.
Another requirement is love of the Corvette.
The low-riding rocket, known for its speed and performance, is a “fantastic car,” said Eggerman. “They give you very high performance, equal to your most expensive sports cars. But it’s still on the affordable side, so the average guy can have a lot of fun. It’s a very powerful, very capable car. It’s fun to drive. And at a reasonable price.”
For more information, go to www.harborcorvettes.com.
