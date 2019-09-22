Imagine waking up around 1 a.m. in your bedroom as three people you know are yelling loudly, looking for something.
They have broken into your home, and one of them holds you down, asking for your purse. When you scream for your boyfriend, he runs into the room, only to be immediately punched in the face and knocked down.
After you finally get out of your bed to check on your dazed boyfriend, one of the three trespassers picks up a wooden end table and hits your boyfriend again.
The stuff of a horror movie, right?
Well, this is what Sheriff’s deputies say happened in Englewood. The story reads like a scene from a TV crime drama and received thousands of views, with many of those coming from people who shared the story.
1 Suspects break into Englewood home, rob couple, cops say
So, here is the story we were just talking about. When we wrote this story, two of the three people who were standing in the woman’s room were caught.
They are Bertram “Stephen” Hassett and Alexandra Callahan. The third person hadn’t been found, as of the story’s publication.
Hassett was charged with burglary with assault or battery, robbery with no firearm or weapon, burglary and battery. His bond at the Charlotte County Jail was set at $130,000.
Alexandra Callahan was charged with burglary. Her bond was set at $10,000. You can read the full story at: https://bit.ly/2moc7vK
2 Jacaranda Plaza’s Marshalls store grand opening slated
We continue to learn here at Sun Newspapers if there is a new business of consequence opening in the area, you want to know about it. Period.
The story coming in at number two is about a store opening in Venice.
Marshalls is set to be the first major store to open in the new south extension of Jacaranda Plaza near Bonefish Grill.
If you want to learn more about what is planned for Marshalls, as well as the rest of the plaza, you can read the story at: https://bit.ly/2knZKiF
3 Murdock Village flips to new developer, to be called West Port
I really thought that this was going to be the most-read story of the past week.
After all, the story introduces a new community — West Port.
No, not North Port. West^p Port. That alone is rather eye-catching. This new community is slated to have 2,400 single- and multifamily homes, and 300,000 square feet of commercial and retail space on the approximately 450-acre site.
Want to learn more about West Port? (I gotta get used to saying that.) To read the entire story, visit: https://bit.ly/2kDNASJ
4 Restaurants reopen, patrons react
I used to joke that the readers in Venice really, really like their restaurants. But, by golly, I’m learning that all our readers love their restaurants, both established ones and new ones.
The story, which is actually a column by Sue Wade, is about new and established eateries in the area and what is happening.
So, if you’re a foodie and want a quick rundown of some of the restaurants in the area, you can read the column at: https://bit.ly/2klRbVq
5 Joey D’s Chicago Style Eatery opens
OK, OK, I was right about Venice readers, too. They love their restaurants.
Joey D’s Chicago Style Eatery has opened at 750 U.S. 41 Bypass North in the Professional Plaza adjoining Bird Bay Golf Course next to the Legacy Trail overpass.
“We have been absolutely slammed with customers since opening a few days ago,” said Anthony Santangelo, a partner with Jay Hixon and Tom Santangelo.
By the way, there is a heartwarming story behind the name of this restaurant. If you want to learn more about the restaurant’s menu and the history of its name, you can read the story at: https://bit.ly/2lVVWWc
