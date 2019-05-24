When you look at the Charlotte Tarpons 18-8 record for 2019, you think that is a pretty decent record. But if you go deeper into it you will see how outstanding this team really was.
There are 553 softball teams in the state and only 16 teams had a harder schedule than the Tarpons. If you look at some of the teams that beat the Tarpons, there is no shame in any of the losses.
Lakewood Ranch is the number 1 team in Florida and number 3 in the country and they gave the Tarpons one of their losses. Fort Myers had the Tarpons’ number both times they played each other. Ft. Myers is ranked 11 in the state and is playing in the final 4 this week.
Charlotte beat Palmetto, who had a 22 win season, and are playing in the regional semi finals. They outscored their opponents by a 3-1 margin, but couldn’t handle the Tarpons. Admiral Farragut is playing this week for the state championship, but the Tarpons beat them too.
Charlotte didn’t back down from anybody and got better by playing the toughest schedule they could get. Their efforts were rewarded with their awards ceremony last week.
The Scholastic award went to Kerstyn Shaw with Paige Thompson picking up the Sportsmanship award. The Tarpon award went to Erica Barnes with freshman Kassidy Hopper earning the defensive award.
Most improved was Dylan Anthony and the offensive MVP was Malerie Busha. The Higgins Scholarship award went to senior Alaena Massey.
The MVP award went to two players as Sydney Thomas and Alyssa Opsahl took home the honors.
