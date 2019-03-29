The Leadership Charlotte Class of 2019 recently hosted a Quarter Auction at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center. The proceeds benefited the class project, “Leadership for Literacy.” The class will be holding its annual fundraising event, Hemingway’s Havana Night, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on June 8 at the Charlotte Fairgrounds. For more information, contact Matthew Jones at 239-896-2811, Kristin Cardona at 386- 364-2085, Erin Gant at 941-628-2626 or Melissa Lockhart at 941-916-5115.

