Artists of the Sea Grape Gallery displayed their works at the Arthur Rutenberg “Regatta” Model Home, in Punta Gorda, on Thursday, May 9. The public was invited to view and purchase Sea Grape Gallery artists works in a variety of mediums, including acrylic, ceramic, custom jewelry, cutlery, and stained glass. Wine and cheese were served at the free event, while guests viewed artwork, which was displayed throughout the model home.
