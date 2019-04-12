On Saturday March 30, Laishley Park was alive with music during the Peace River Revival, a music festival to celebrate our beloved Peace River. There was fan favorites Keller Williams’ PettyGrass with the Hillbenders, Donna the Buffalo, as well as many others throughout the afternoon. The evening culminated with headliner JJ Grey and Mofro bringing the audience to their feet.

