The “Pictures in Paradise” gallery and opening reception was recently held at the Visual Arts Center in Punta Gorda. Photo Artists David Sussman and Beverly Yankwitt displayed their works for the public, as wine and cheese were served in the Goff gallery. A digital exhibit displayed photos in the main gallery. From the Visual Arts Center “…the Visual Arts Center plans to broaden the unique event in the future. In addition to our “Biennial National Art Exhibition”, we are thrilled at the opportunity to offer a photo-centric exhibition that will also grow to National heights.” For more information, visit: visualartcenter.org/

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments