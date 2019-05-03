The “Pictures in Paradise” gallery and opening reception was recently held at the Visual Arts Center in Punta Gorda. Photo Artists David Sussman and Beverly Yankwitt displayed their works for the public, as wine and cheese were served in the Goff gallery. A digital exhibit displayed photos in the main gallery. From the Visual Arts Center “…the Visual Arts Center plans to broaden the unique event in the future. In addition to our “Biennial National Art Exhibition”, we are thrilled at the opportunity to offer a photo-centric exhibition that will also grow to National heights.” For more information, visit: visualartcenter.org/
featured
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.