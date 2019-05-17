Downtown Bait & Tackle Shop hosted its fifth annual “Reel in the Fun Kids Pier Tournament” at Laishley Park in Punta Gorda, on Saturday, May 4. One hundred and four kids competed in three age-range categories for the most fish caught, and live shrimp were supplied for bait. The event was sponsored by area businesses, including Bobbie Leahey, Realtor Keller Williams Peace River Partners. Food was served buffet style from Leroy’s Southern Kitchen & Bar. The event was staffed by volunteers, including those from Peace River Sail and Power Squadron, Team Punta Gorda, and Freedom Boat Club. Prizes included a fishing rod, and goody bags. A raffle and silent auction were held. Downtown Bait & Tackle Shop raised $500 for a donation to Backpack Kids. Downtown Bait & Tackle hosts varied themed events throughout the year, and the next event for kids will take place in November. For more information, call 941-621-4190.

