The Animal Welfare League held its second annual Tails from the Ruff golf tournament on Saturday, April 6 at St. Andrews South Golf Club in Punta Gorda. Twenty teams made up of 82 golfers attended the 4-person best ball scramble that included continental breakfast, lunch, green fees, cart and mulligan package. Special thanks to Tom Kerr who works diligently to make this annual event a success. All proceeds benefited the homeless animals of Charlotte County. For more information on the Animal Welfare League, call 941-625-6720.
