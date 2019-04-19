Tarpons come back for 8-4 win

Things just weren’t going the right way for the first 4 innings for the Charlotte Tarpons JV baseball team in their contest with Island Coast last week. A sloppy second inning defensively gave the Gators three runs and a 4-1 lead after two innings.
That was as far as they would get as the Tarpons battled back with a single run in the third and exploded for 5 runs in the fifth and put it away with another run in the sixth for an 8-4 win.
“It wasn’t the prettiest thing in the world, but a dub is a dub. A win is a win and as long as we score more runs than the other team we go home happy about it,” said Charlotte coach Jake Klossner.
Using their aggressiveness on the bases and ability to drop a bunt at anytime created havoc for the Gators. When they put the ball in play lots of things can happy. A perfect example occurred when the Tarpons scored their final run without the benefit of a hit.
Logan Pritchard, who started on the bump, drew a one out walk. He stole second and when the throw went into center field, Pritchard raced for third. The throw to third was off line and the Gator catcher backed up the play and made the catch. The catcher flipped the ball to the third baseman and the Tarpon bench yelled for Pritchard to come home. With the Gator catcher out of position and nobody at home, all Pritchard had to do was out run the third baseman to the plate to score his 3rd run of the game.
The Tarpons scored in the first on a John Busha single to drive in Coby Radalesco who also had singled. In the third, Pritchard was safe on a fielders choice and came home on a Cameron Goff base knock.
Charlotte flexed their muscles in the 5th with back to back one out doubles by Pritchard and Radalesco. After Radalesco stole third, Goff’s suicide squeeze bunt scored Radalesco and Goff beat the throw to first for the second of his team high 3 hits. It was a tough pitch to bunt, low and inside, but Goff got it down and got the ribbie to tie the game.
Javy Albarron got the game winning hit as he plated Goff and Busha, who had walked, with the third Tarpon double of the inning. Albarron advanced to third on a fly ball and scored on a bad throw from the catcher on an attempted pick off.
Pritchard went the first 4 innings with Zach Schooley coming on in the fifth to get the win. Dylan Leahy threw the final two innings in the Tarpons win.
