Tarpons track and field awards night By STEVE KNAPP Sportswriter

Eunice Noel went to the state meet in four events for Charlotte and was part of the MVP relay team for the Tarpons. Natalie Jen went to the state meet for the fourth time in the pole vault in her career as a member of the Charlotte track and field team. Jacob Daniele, pole vaulter, was the boys MVP for the Tarpons.

Story Highlights

BOYS
MVP Jacob Daniele
Tarpon on the rise Manny Gonzalez
Coaches award Ben Mizell
Scholastic award Ben Mizell

GIRLS
MVP (relay team) Eunice Noel, AnnaBelle Anderson, Kaitlyn Chavarria, Karean DeJean
Most improved (relay team) Aleccia Collins, Mackenzie Flowers, Alexa Roughton, Hannah Piacitelli
Scholastic Kailyn Ubelacker
Tarpon on the rise Aleecia Collins
Coaches award Lauren Meddaugh

Beef O'Brady's was the site for the Charlotte Tarpons' track and field awards ceremony last week. The girls team excelled in winning the district and regional title this season and sent close to a dozen girls onto the state meet.
