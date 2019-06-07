Story Highlights

BOYS

MVP                      Jacob Daniele

Tarpon on the rise  Manny Gonzalez

Coaches award       Ben Mizell

Scholastic award     Ben Mizell

GIRLS

MVP (relay team)    Eunice Noel, AnnaBelle Anderson, Kaitlyn Chavarria, Karean DeJean

Most improved (relay team)  Aleccia Collins, Mackenzie Flowers, Alexa Roughton, Hannah Piacitelli

Scholastic               Kailyn Ubelacker

Tarpon on the rise   Aleecia Collins

Coaches award        Lauren Meddaugh

 

Beef O’Brady’s was the site for the Charlotte Tarpons’ track and field awards ceremony last week. The girls team excelled in winning the district and regional title this season and sent close to a dozen girls onto the state meet.

