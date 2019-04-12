It was standing room only as over 100 wrestlers and their families crammed into the meeting hall to relive the past season and receive their awards. Extra tables and chairs were brought in to accommodate everyone and extra food had to be ordered. Everyone wanted to be a part of the ceremony commemorating the outstanding season the Tarpons had enjoyed.
The Charlotte Tarpons wrestling team reaped the rewards of the hard work that it takes to be a championship team. Not only was their 24-2 the best record of any Charlotte team this season, they also did well in tournaments. They were champions in the Ft. Myers Duals, Cradle Cancer tournament, along with winning both the district and regional championship.
The team finished runners-up at the Captain Archer and Gene Gorman Showcase along with the Clay Rotary tournament. Those are prestigious tournaments with some of the best teams in the state. The Charlotte Tarpons were undoubtedly among the elite teams of the state.
The Tarpons finished in second place in the State Dual-Meet tournament and finished third in the State Meet. In the district tournament, 13 of the 14 Tarpons got to the finals with 11 of them taking home the title and two others finishing second. The other wrestler finished in third.
In the regional tournament, an unheard of 11 wrestlers made it through to the state tournament with five of the Tarpons finishing with regional titles. At the state meet, eight of the grapplers finished on the podium being the top six wrestlers in the state. Two wrestlers, Lucas Willis and Jose Valdez, took home the gold for Charlotte.
It was a big night for all of those involved in making the team a success. The stat girls were honored for all of their hard work that they do to make Charlotte tournaments run smoothly. Not only were the wrestlers rewarded with their awards, but several of the unsung volunteers behind the scenes were recognized for their part in the success of the program.
