On Thursday May 16, the monthly Third Thursday Wine Walk was held in downtown Punta Gorda. Folks enjoyed a leisurely stroll to all the stores, restaurants and non-profits downtown, where they enjoyed a tasting of different wines in each store. To participate in next month’s Wine Walk, you can purchase your “wine passport” for $10 from the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce office located at 252 W. Marion Ave., prior to the event or on the night of the event at the table in front of their office, or at HipNotique on Marion Ave. For more information chamber@puntagorda-chamber.com and www.puntagordachamber.com.
featured
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.