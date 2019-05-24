On Thursday May 16, the monthly Third Thursday Wine Walk was held in downtown Punta Gorda. Folks enjoyed a leisurely stroll to all the stores, restaurants and non-profits downtown, where they enjoyed a tasting of different wines in each store. To participate in next month’s Wine Walk, you can purchase your “wine passport” for $10 from the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce office located at 252 W. Marion Ave., prior to the event or on the night of the event at the table in front of their office, or at HipNotique on Marion Ave. For more information chamber@puntagorda-chamber.com and www.puntagordachamber.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments