The Vintage Motor Car Club of America, SW Florida Region, held its car show, at Fisherman’s Village, in Punta Gorda, on Monday, May 27. Both club members and the general public arrived to display their classic cars and trucks at this free event. Owners were on hand to answer questions and explain the history of their cars. Examples ranged from fully restored American classics to imports, and “project” cars. For more information on the Vintage Motor Car Club of America, SW Florida Region, visit vmcca-swfl.org.

