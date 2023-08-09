Judi McInerney and Member’s Showcase participant and merit award winner, Kathy Wenger, check out Wenger’s entry of pastel, oil and charcoal pieces at the Visual Arts Center’s reception for the exhibit.
Judged by the Visual Art Center’s members and selected from more than 40 participating artists were the Member’s Showcase top award winners: Tim Gates, first place; Judy Roth, second place; and Paulette Morrisey, third place.
SUN PHOTOs BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Visual Art Center members, Susan Fraley, Marlene Jones, and Jane Fitzpatrick discuss the wide variety of art pieces submitted by the Visual Art Center members for the Member’s Showcase.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Visual Art Center’s Member Showcase merit award winners were Kathy Wenger, Lana Cease, Paulette Morrisey (represented by Tess Schultz); Kelli Nash, Bev Yankwitt, and Belinda Buclos.
PUNTA GORDA - The Visual Art Center’s Member’s Showcase award winners Tim Gates, first place; Judy Roth, second place, and Paulette Morrisey, third place were recognized at a reception last week at the center. Merit award winners were Kathy Wenger, Lana Cease, Paulette Morrisey, Kelli Nash, Bev Yankwitt, and Belinda Buclos.
They were among 46 artists participating in the show which continues through Aug. 24 in the Main, Goff, and Rebecca Hall galleries.
