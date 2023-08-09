PUNTA GORDA - The Visual Art Center’s Member’s Showcase award winners Tim Gates, first place; Judy Roth, second place, and Paulette Morrisey, third place were recognized at a reception last week at the center. Merit award winners were Kathy Wenger, Lana Cease, Paulette Morrisey, Kelli Nash, Bev Yankwitt, and Belinda Buclos.

They were among 46 artists participating in the show which continues through Aug. 24 in the Main, Goff, and Rebecca Hall galleries.


   
