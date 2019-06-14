A wine and cheese reception was held for the public to visit the Water, Water, Everywhere art exhibit at the Visual Arts Center, 210 Maud St., Punta Gorda. The exhibit has anything and everything to do with water: boating, fishing, shells, beaches and more. Attendees were able to see the unique ways our artists represent water in various types of media, from paintings to pottery, glass, fiber art and more. The display lasts through June 27.

