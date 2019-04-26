On Saturday April 13, folks gathered on the great lawn of TT’s Tiki Bar to enjoy the Punta Gorda Spring Fest. Deb and the Dynamics and Neon Summer provided the musical entertainment for this fun, free event sponsored by the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce.
Welcome Spring! Punta Gorda knows how to celebrate
- by SUE PAQUIN Photojournalist
