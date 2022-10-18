PUNTA GORDA — The Federal Emergency Management Agency opened a temporary Disaster Recovery Center on Tuesday at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center.
The center will provide individual assistance from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily for 14 days.
Residents can apply for financial help for essential disaster-related needs, temporary housing expenses, basic home repairs, vehicle replacement and other federal resources.
“We are not going to be a shelter or anything like that at the event center,” said Jim Finch, Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center general manager. “It’s a place where people can go and get assistance sign up for services.”
Finch said the two concerts scheduled at the event center were rescheduled or canceled. Refunds will be given unless ticket holders want to wait for the new concert date.
“We’ve been able to reschedule other rentals into next year with some groups and others we are still working it out,” he said. “We are pretty crowded during the season. We are the largest venue in the county.”
Since the storm, displaced residents have waited in long lines to speak to FEMA employees at the Insurance Village at the Port Charlotte Town Center mall parking lot. That site could be closed as soon as Friday, local officials said.
Residents don’t have to register for FEMA assistance in person; it can be done online, officials said.
However, FEMA employees can answer questions and issue checks at the center. They can also explain what to do if a claim is rejected. FEMA can also explain the process for those who are “underinsured” and need help filing a claim.
Mobile urgent centers closing
With HCA Florida Englewood Hospital and HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital reopened, temporary medical sites are being eliminated.
The site in the Cultural Center parking lot, 2280 Aaron Street, closes 5 p.m. Wednesday. The mobile urgent care site at Ann and Chuck Dever Regional Park, 6961 San Casa Drive in Englewood, will close 5 p.m. Friday.
Library access
Any resident who needs a cell phone charging area, Wi-Fi and laptop use or to sit in air conditioning, can use the two open libraries from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week at the Punta Gorda Charlotte Library, 401 Shreve St., Punta Gorda, and Englewood Charlotte Library, 3450 N Access Road, Englewood.
Vegetative debris removal
Last week, Charlotte County picked up 7,219 loads of totaling 319,085 cubic yards of vegetative debris.
The early estimate is that 2 million cubic yards still needs to be removed.
The debris contractor has also been working with the Charlotte County School Board to pick up debris at more than 800 bus stops to create a safer path for students.
Solid Waste pickup
Due to the high volume of solid waste in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Waste Management crews were unable to complete “regular curbside collection” routes as scheduled this week.
According to Charlotte County, crews are completing unfinished routes the following day, which means that day’s route are not being completed. Waste Management will schedule pick-ups on Saturday and Monday to enable crews to catch up and resume normal pickup days next week.
Downed signs
Charlotte County estimates there are about 80,000 damaged or downed stop and street signs. Residents are asked to report a down or missing stop sign.
“The county has bids out to a contractor for replacement signs,” said Todd Dunn, Charlotte County spokesperson. “It’s going to be a huge undertaking that’s going to take some time. There are some streets in neighborhoods where no sign is standing up right.”
Dunn said residents are asked to self-report damage to help Charlotte County collect an overall damage assessment. Residents can go online to tinyurl.com/selfreportdamage & enter the address, select damage type and add a photo.
“The county won’t pass the information along to your insurance company, but it gives the county information on the extensive damage caused by Hurricane Ian,” he said. “So you can report damage to your home and you can also report if there’s a downed tree in the median or the road.”
Reporting damage in this system gets the information to county departments quickly and eliminates the need to call it in.
Residents must still report any damage to your insurance company or FEMA for payment or refunds.
Online help from FEMA
Storm victims may also apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by using the FEMA App for mobile devices or by calling 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. toll-free 800-621-3362.
For Hurricane Ian information, call the Charlotte County Emergency Operations Center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday at 941-833-4000 or 941-743-1320.
