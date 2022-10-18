FEMA insurance village

Displaced residents impacted by Hurricane Ian wait hours outside at the Insurance Village for Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance at the Port Charlotte Town Center Mall in Murdock.

PUNTA GORDA — The Federal Emergency Management Agency opened a temporary Disaster Recovery Center on Tuesday at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center.

The center will provide individual assistance from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily for 14 days.


