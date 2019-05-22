At the FGCU’s Renaissance Academy in Punta Gorda on June 6 at 10 a.m., Tom Williams will tell attendees the story of CAT. Not the singing felines, but rather the history of an airline Civil Air Transport (CAT). This organization had its roots with the Flying Tigers, but there were two sides to its corporate coin. One side was a top of the line Asian airline and the flip side was a paramilitary air force for hire.
Through the eyes of the CAT we will travel through the Chinese Civil War that followed World War II, and then the Chinese Communist reaction to MacArthur’s march toward the Chinese border at the Yalu River during the Korean War. As this war stalemated CAT’s eyes shifted south to Indochina and we will see how CAT’s support of the French in their fight against Ho Chi Min though heroic proved to be in support of a losing cause. James McGovern a World War II fighter ace flying for CAT was shot down and killed delivering supplies to Diem Bien Phu. A French defeat that ended this war. Some consider him to be the first American killed in the Vietnam War or the American War as the Vietnamese call it.
Our Vietnam War followed the French defeat. I will not get into that decade long struggle that put nearly sixty thousand names on a wall in Washington except to tell you the story of another airline, World Airways. It flew the last humanitarian flight during the Vietnam War shortly before the fall of Saigon. I’m going to conclude with a salute to Ed Daily, the founder of World, and his employees who went far beyond the call of employment to try to save a group of orphans who had no material value to anyone. They flew the mission because it was just the right thing to try and do.
Please join me for what I believe will be a thought provoking couple of hours! Register today by calling 941-505-0130. The Academy is located at 117 Herald Court # 211 Punta Gorda, FL 33950. There is free parking and a door prize.
The following additional lectures will also be given by Tom Williams at the same Herald Court locations during the slow Florida summer:
Naval Warfare During World War I - Thursday July 11 at 10 a.m.
If you spend this hour and a half with us at the Renaissance Academy in Punta Gorda, you will leave with an understanding of World War I, and the central role that naval operations played both operationally and politically in this war. Join us and let’s explore together a piece of history that influences our lives today.
The Era of the Great American Flying Boats - 1930 to 1945 - Thursday Aug. 15 at 10 a.m.
International air travel began with introduction of the great Flying Boats and it was not six across seating. It was luxurious travel with the equivalent of sit down dining to multi course meals and sleeping accommodation equivalent to Pullman-Car service. It was for the wealthy and yes there were still wealthy folks around during the Great Depression. Pan Am flew these technological marvels of this era and used them to trace flight routes around the world. Join me and learn about the planes, the facilities that supported them, the crews that flew them, the destinations that were served, and the passengers that flew on them.
