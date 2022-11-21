PUNTA GORDA — Mary Chupak walked out of a recent Fishermen's Village expansion meeting with one thought.
"It was massive," she said.
The Punta Gorda resident spoke of plans to renovate the shopping complex and tourist destination in downtown Punta Gorda.
"The one adjective used by almost all who asked questions at the meeting was that it's massive," Chupak said. "That pretty much describes Fishville's plans. I realize some may not like it, but changes are a-coming."
Chupak said ongoing construction of the proposed $300 million development will "disrupt things."
Fishermen's Village is having its last community input meeting at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, to show plans for a hotel, housing, condos, restaurants and retail at the property in Punta Gorda.
ATA Fishville, owner of Fishermen’s Village, hopes to develop its current parking area along West Marion Avenue, as well as company-owned property to the east of its location at 1200 W. Retta Esplanade.
The company recently submitted plans to Punta Gorda. Public hearings and other required meetings are happening to move the planned phase development along the process.
Fishville wants to add seven or eight new buildings on property between its current location and just east of Shreve Street, creating a walkable village built around a portion of the city’s 2.5-mile long Harborwalk path on Charlotte Harbor.
They are also proposing to close the western portion of West Retta Esplanade between Shreve Street and Sunset Breezes apartments, 1031 W. Retta Esplanade. The road runs west from southbound U.S. 41 and dead-ends at the pedestrian Tidal Bridge and Linear Park, which stretches north and south of West Retta.
Buildings range from 80 feet on the current Fishville property to around 50 feet on Shreve Street and West Retta Esplanade.
The new structures will include professional or workforce housing for area workers.
During the recent meeting, some residents spoke against the plan, saying it was much too big for Punta Gorda. Others favored new business opportunities creating more of a commercial tax base in the city. Commercial businesses generally pay 20 to 30% higher taxes than residential homeowners.
Patti Allen, Fishville executive vice president, said the meetings went well with residents weighing in on the project.
“We are excited to share our plan with the Punta Gorda community. Our ongoing dialogue with residents will help guide how the final project is refined and executed.” Jon Larmore, owner of Fishermen’s Village in an email to The Daily Sun.
The proposal would phase in the work over a five-to 10-year period.
"Parking, right now is inadequate at Fishermen's Village," Chupak said. "With Sunseeker on the other side of the bridge and this proposed Fishville expansion, Punta Gorda will no longer be the small enclave that it was."
Chupak talked about the impacts of COVID-19 along with hurricanes Charley and Ian.
"So I get that Fishville is sure to bring another dimension to Punta Gorda — I just hope, on a less massive scale," she said.
Fishville officials are touching base with Punta Gorda officials.
"The Fishermen’s Village team is working closely with the city to ensure this plan is compatible with all zoning regulations while staying community focused to maintain the overall essence of Punta Gorda," Allen said.
