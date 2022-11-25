Fishermen's Village

Residents saw the proposed height of buildings for a phased expansion of Fishermen's Village in Punta Gorda.  

PUNTA GORDA — Insufficient parking, too-tall buildings and increased traffic.

These are just some concerns of residents who attended a recent presentation of Fishermen's Village $50 million proposal.


Proposed hotel

A proposed hotel is planned by Fishermen's Village which would include shopping on the bottom floor and additional parking. 

