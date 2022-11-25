PUNTA GORDA — Insufficient parking, too-tall buildings and increased traffic.
These are just some concerns of residents who attended a recent presentation of Fishermen's Village $50 million proposal.
Fishermen's Village Executive Vice President Patti Allen and Stearns Weaver Miller law firm planning director Tina Ekblad explained there's nothing proposed outside of the law or environmental permitting standards.
The project will follow requirements of the Punta Gorda Planning Commission and Punta Gorda City Council, they said, noting it is in a "conceptual" stage.
"Whatever the City Council says to us to develop this property, that's what we are going to do," Allen said. "If they say we need more parking, we will add it."
She said Fishermen's Village is changing with the times. It's going to be developed over five to 10 years and in several phases potentially beginning with a proposed 220-room hotel with retail shops on the ground floor and parking.
"We have seen a great influx of people come to Florida," Allen said. "They want to vacation by the water, go shopping and sip a piña colada. We know this area isn't going to look the same in 10 years. We have made improvements to Fishermen's Village, which was built in the 1970s."
Also proposed is a 144-unit condo building with two floors and parking, a 70-unit workforce/professional housing with parking.
There are also 60 units with structured parking, 16 unit townhomes with parking at ground level and the units above. Fishermen's Village is proposing a redesign of Shreve Street and additional parking and revised access to West Retta Esplanade. In total, the project would add 1,603 parking spaces and 335 units. Allen said there's also more room for green space and bike space.
"If the city were to say we want you to have more greenspace on site, we will do it," Allen said.
Fishermen's Village plans to ask to deviate from the city's height limits for the hotel. It would be 100 feet tall, the condo building would be 73 feet tall and the smaller buildings would be 53 feet tall. The townhomes would be 50 feet tall.
Allen said Fishermen's Village is working with Sunseeker to provide a water taxi that would also go to Laishley Park by the fall. Fishermen's Village would also provide transportation from the Punta Gorda Airport to bring guests to the hotel and other units.
Allen said there are also other connectivity plans so guests can spend time in downtown Punta Gorda.
"People will want to get on one of those yellow bikes or enjoy the Harbor Walk, dining and shopping and all we have to offer," Allen said. "This project is going to add commercial dollars to the overall tax base. It brings value to Punta Gorda."
Some residents said the parking still didn't sound sufficient.
Allen said the mall has a designated number of parking spaces. She said shoppers don't all leave the parking lot at the same time. They come and go. She said it's the same with Fishermen's Village. She said it's going to be challenging during construction, however, Fishermen's Village management is aware of parking needs in that area.
"It is a delicate balance for the future," she said. "We will have to go to the water management district and the city for permitting."
Former Mayor Harvey Goldberg, who served in office after Hurricane Charley hit Punta Gorda in 2004, spoke during the meeting. He said there is a workforce housing shortage.
"A lot of builders want to build estate homes and don't want to make workforce housing at a price point people can afford," he said. "After Hurricane Charley (in 2004) hit Punta Gorda, there were 226 businesses that never came back or renewed their business license. Before Charley there was a 75% residential taxpayer base and a 25% commercial tax base. Currently it's 90% residential and 10% commercial. The residential community is supporting the majority of the tax base. This is one reason why the Fishermen's Village project is vital to us."
Some residents said they didn't like hearing the presentation before the Punta Gorda Planning Commission is 1 p.m. Dec. 20. Some said they would be out of town for the holidays and wanted the date changed. The City Council will hear the proposal in January.
Ekblad, with Stearns Weaver Miller law firm representing Fishermen's Village, said Fishermen's Village had no control over scheduling the city meetings. She said anyone can write letters in advance to the Planning Commission or City Council.
Someone asked Harpoon Harry's restaurant and the Captain's Table, but Allen said she couldn't comment on it.
Still some said they wanted to see the massive expansion project scaled back.
"I moved here from Michigan," Lynda Jarrold said after the meeting. "When a developer wanted a high-rise development, we challenged it. It went before the voters. We voted it down. It was proposed a second time and people again voted against it. I would like to see that happen here. I think they (Fishermen's Village) should have to follow the zoning and code and not ask for special exceptions."
Ekblad said proposed developments are allowed to ask for deviations.
Resident Karen Engberg said she loves the proposal, which can be viewed on the Punta Gorda Planning Commission backup material for the upcoming meeting.
"The one thing we really have going for us in this project is that the land is owned by one person," she said. "Can you imagine if there were five owners and they were trying to do all of this? I work at Fishermen's Village. I know there's going to be some pain during construction, but it's going to be so nice once it's built."
