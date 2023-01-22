PUNTA GORDA — From her City Council seat, Donna Peterman leaned over and handed Patti Allen a tissue as she teared up during a recent meeting.
Allen, executive vice president of Fishermen’s Village, paused while addressing the Punta Gorda City Council and apologized for becoming emotional.
Then she explained why Fishermen’s Village needed a 90-day continuance to revise some of the plans for its multimillion-dollar, phased development.
The proposal was set to be discussed during a public hearing Wednesday. However, Allen said, Fishermen’s Village needed time to make changes due to recent council decisions and pushback from residents.
Allen said she didn’t like seeing the proposal torn apart on social media.
“Fishermen’s Village has been a good community partner,” she told the council.
She said the team listened to the public input about the proposed 100-foot hotel with 200 rooms, as well as retail shops, 1,500 parking spaces, 130 units of workforce housing for Fishermen’s Village employees, and a 102-unit condo building with two floors and parking.
Jake Cramer, a land use attorney for Fishville, which owns Fishermen’s Village, echoed Allen’s remarks, explaining plans had to change after the proposal went before the Punta Gorda Planning Commission, a city advisory board that recommended approving the 100-foot hotel.
The City Council, however, agreed no buildings in the downtown district should be more than 80 feet tall. That fact alone sends Fishermen’s Village back to the drawing board.
Fishville will also examine issues related to density, traffic and parking.
“There’s a fundamental issue in getting it right in calculating the land-use formula,” Cramer said. “Density would be calculated in a different way. We have our survey team and engineers. We need time to research and review and get it right.”
The council debated if they should move forward with the public hearing or give Fishermen’s Village a 90-day continuance. They voted 3-2 to set the date for April 19.
Mayor Lynne Matthews and Vice Mayor Melissa Lockhart voted against giving Fishville 90 days because they thought 60 days was sufficient.
Lockhart said they should let the citizens voice their comments and Fishermen’s Village come back with a revised plan.
“I want to move things along,” she said. “Fisherman’s Village wants to move things along.”
John Williams, who lives in the nearby Starboard Point Condominium, told the City Council he was concerned if a 90-day extension was given, it wouldn’t give residents who were returning to their “northern residences” a chance to speak up if there are any proposed changes.
Others said they didn’t want the city to give away any public roads, parks or greenspace.
