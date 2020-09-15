PUNTA GORDA — Fishermen's Village Marketing Manager Kathy Burnam has been reappointed as a committee member for the Charlotte County Tourist Development Council.
Burnam has sat on the committee since 2011. She was reappointed by the Charlotte County Commission Sept. 8.
“I am honored and delighted to be reappointed to the Tourist Development Council," Burnam told the Sun in an email. "It is a privilege to serve with a committee of seasoned members who have a passion for Charlotte County residents and visitors."
Burnam will serve a four-year term. The TDC consists of nine tourism community leaders.
Other committee members include Charlotte County Commissioner Bill Truex, Punta Gorda Mayor Nancy Prafke and Punta Gorda City Council Member Jaha Cummings, as well as representatives from the local hospitality and real estate industries.
From Oct. 1, 2018 to Sept. 30, 2019, Charlotte County hosted an estimated 656,200 visitors, according to a county press release.
Tourism generated an estimated $427 million in direct expenditures and made an estimated $619.6 million economic impact.
"Tourism drives our economy in so many facets," Burnam told the Sun. "I look forward to being a part of the discussion and decision making process which continues to propel our area forward by implementing diversified and proven marketing strategies.”
The TDC oversees the uses of tourist development tax collected within the county and provides guidance to the Charlotte County Tourism Department better known as the Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor and Convention Bureau.
Charlotte County collects a 5% tourist development tax on accommodation stays six months or less, in addition to the 7% sales tax.
The first 3% is spent for tourism promotion and marketing while the fourth and fifth percent are used to fund debt service on the bond for renovations at the Charlotte Sports Park in Port Charlotte.
