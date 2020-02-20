PUNTA GORDA — Not every student can afford to go to the prom.
That's why Vice Mayor of Punta Gorda Lynne Matthews and Nanette Leonard are spearheading a Black Tie Express clothing drive on March 16.
Residents from the community can help by donating formal gowns, tuxedos, suits and accessories, which will provide local young students in need who want to attend Charlotte High’s 2020 Prom the opportunity to go in style.
“We hope residents will meet the Black Tie Express (a trolley) at one of three locations in Punta Gorda to share their donations," said Leonard. "The drive would not have been possible if it had not been for the generosity of Gregg Marrapodi, owner/Green Hibiscus Transportation who donated his vehicle and Kelly Evans Liscum, Vice President/Smugglers Foundation, who graciously covered the expense of the driver."
Matthews said this is the first year it is being done, and if it goes well, they will most likely hold one each year.
"What inspired me was that I have an extraordinarily large number of gowns in my closet that I will most likely never wear again, and I wanted to find some young women I could donate them to for their prom," she said. "I posted a note on my Facebook page, and one of my friends (Nanette Leonard) read the post and contacted me to work with me and make it happen. Nan contacted the high school and it all came together, with sponsorship support from some of our community businesses."
Matthews said she wanted to do something to give back.
"This just resonated with me," she said. "I have read about programs like this in other communities, but I was not aware of any here locally. "
There are many young men and women who can benefit from this event, and we’re hoping to make their prom their most special day yet."
Students from the high school will decorate the Black Tie Express and help with the donations.
The Black Tie Express will make three stops to accept donations in Punta Gorda on March 16:
• Laishley Crab House, 150 Laishley Court, at 10:10 a.m.
• City Hall (in front of building) 326 W. Marion Ave., at 10:40 a.m.
• Bal Harbor Shopping Center, 1133 Bal Harbor Blvd., at 11:10 a.m.
After that, the Black Tie Express will pull into Charlotte High School’s parking lot where students will help unload all of the donations.
“I have been blessed to live in this wonderful giving community for 23 years, and to serve as a member of our City Council for the last few years," Matthews said. "The Black Tie Express is a way for me to give back to the community that has been so good to me, and help students fulfill their dream to go to prom. I hope you will all join us by helping these students, and make some space in your closet at the same time. After all, isn’t it everyone’s dream to look like Cinderella and Prince Charming when going to the ball?”
For more information contact Matthews at 941-380-1788, or Leonard at 908-618-1776. Those who would like to help can also drop off items at Charlotte High School.
Email: sue.erwin@yoursun.com
