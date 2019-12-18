PUNTA GORDA — Members of First Baptist Church of Punta Gorda wanted to be a part of the community — and not just live in the community.
So they gave back on Sunday night from 5-7 p.m., by offering a free concert open for all to attend outside the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center.
An estimated 200 to 250 people showed up to enjoy music and more. Entertainers included Erinn Abu, Melodie Joy, and Manny Lopez, along with members of other area churches who also performed, and shared stories with inspirational messages.
First Baptist Church of Punta Gorda Pastor Bill Frank said it was the first time the church put something on like this.
“I thought it went well,” said Frank, adding it’s likely they’ll do this again next year — perhaps in conjunction with more evangelical churches in Punta Gorda as well.
SUN PHOTOs BY SANDY MACYS
