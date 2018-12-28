Getting to the root of family history

Judy Malbuisson found a second cousin in Virginia. They had dinner.
That is just one of the benefits she has gotten from her membership in the Charlotte County Genealogical Society.
“A lot of our members have found family,” said Malbuisson, a Port Charlotte resident and the society’s incoming president. “It’s so much easier now with the internet. Thirty years ago, you’d have to write letters or go to the courthouse to get information.
“Now, you just get online.”
Malbuisson says that she has always been interested in family history, but that she did not do much research until after she retired as executive director of the Arts & Humanities Council of Charlotte County in 2014.
Now, she’s digging up long-lost cousins and unearthing ancestral documentation.
The society meets from September to June on the third Wednesday of every month It has 165 members. It offers monthly programs, special-interest group gatherings, and the opportunity to meet other genealogists, according to its website.
It also offers help with registering DNA with genealogy websites such as Ancestry.com and later uploading it to third-party websites. The society’s free weekly family workshops and classes — more than 50 a year — at the Mid-County Public Library in Port Charlotte remain popular among members. The programs run from September through April.
“We’re offering more classes on DNA these days because that’s where the interest lies,” said Barb Lawruk, the outgoing president. “People are taking the test and saying, ‘Now what do I do?’
The Charlotte County Genealogical Society can tell you.
“There’s a company that no matter where you do your DNA, you can download a digital copy of it and upload it” to the site, Lawruk said. “So, if Judy has her DNA on Ancestry and I’ve done mine on 23andme, we can both load our information into this third-party software and it’ll find matches.
“We tell people how to do that.”
The society, which partners with the Mid-County Library, stations volunteers in its genealogy section from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“They answer questions and get people started,” Lawruk said. “We are there to help with research. We can teach you skills.”
Lawruk says she has learned volumes about American and world history through her interest in genealogy.
“If I was going to give you in a nutshell why I’m doing my genealogy I’d tell you that I want to know who I am. I want to know my history. What am I? Am I German? Am I Dutch? Am I this, am I that?”
One big advantage to the society, says Malbuisson, is the camaraderie it offers.
“You have people you can talk to about genealogy without their eyes starting to roll in their head,” she said, laughing. “I found my great-great-grandmother’s baptismal certificate, 1840, in Berlin.
“It’s like opening a present on Christmas morning.”
For more information, go to www.ccgsi.org.
