The Peace River Wildlife Center receives check from the PGICA group Beyond Ourselves from proceeds raised at the Beyond Ourselves Bash held Nov. 7, 2018 at the Isles Yacht Club. Pictured from left: Dr. Robin Jenkins, DVM at PRWC; Debra Griffith, President of Beyond Ourselves; and Callie Stahl, Director of the PRWC (holding Luna, the white owl who is resident animal ambassador)
