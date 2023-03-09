PUNTA GORDA — Smart Growth Punta Gorda members are pushing back on some of the proposed plans for a multiyear, multiphased, multimillion dollar development at Fishermen’s Village.
The advocacy group is holding a “non-confrontational and educational” rally in Punta Gorda from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday across from the Historical Courthouse on Olympia Avenue and Taylor Street.
Fishville, which owns Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda, is proposing to build a 100-foot hotel with 200 rooms, as well as retail shops, 1,500 parking spaces, 130 units of workforce housing for Fishermen’s Village employees along with a 102-unit condo building with two floors and parking.
There have been meetings on the proposal but it’s back to the drawing board after the Punta Gorda City Council discussed density and building heights for downtown. The City Council allowed Fishville a 90-day continuance.
Smart Growth Punta Gorda members, among others, spoke during public comment at meetings against allowing any changes to building codes for Fishville’s proposal.
Fishermen’s Village representatives have said they are listening to feedback from the community.
However, members of Smart Growth Punta Gorda say Fishville is asking for too many variances or waivers of city codes.
“We are looking at various elements like height, density, setbacks, traffic, land requirement standards, giving them Pittman Park, and street vacating, infrastructure shortfall, parking, compatibility, the make up of commercial versus residential in the project, and even the comparison to what could happen with the evolving difficulties with Sunseeker,” Smart Growth member Gary Skillicorn said.
Skillicorn said he doesn’t think Smart Growth Punta Gorda is being unrealistic in asking the city to consider the impact of the proposed Fishermen’s Village expansion on the neighborhood.
“We understand Fishermen’s Village has the rights to do development there,” Skillicorn said. “But, they (Fishville are) looking for a rezoning and variances to exceed density and building heights. They should have to build within the current building standards. It opens the door for more of it in that area. That’s why we are having the rally to share ideas and explain what has been proposed for that area.”
According to Smart Growth Punta Gorda, if the proposal is approved as presented, it would impact residents of nearby Sunset Breeze Condos.
“Fishermen’s wants the citizens (the city of Punta Gorda) to give them West Retta Esplanade,” Skillicorn said. “This is the only access for residents of Sunset Breeze condos. It will landlock the Sunset Breeze owners.”
Skillicorn said residents would have to go through three parking lots of the planned buildings and Sunset Breeze guests won’t be able to park on West Retta.
Skillicorn said “landlocking” these condos would harm their resale value.
“These are homes that some people have saved all their lives to purchase.”
Public hearings for the Fishville proposal begin on Wednesday, April 19.
