A proposed hotel is planned by Fishermen’s Village which would include shopping on the bottom floor and additional parking.

PUNTA GORDA — Smart Growth Punta Gorda members are pushing back on some of the proposed plans for a multiyear, multiphased, multimillion dollar development at Fishermen’s Village.

The advocacy group is holding a “non-confrontational and educational” rally in Punta Gorda from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday across from the Historical Courthouse on Olympia Avenue and Taylor Street.


