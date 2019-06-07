TODAY

“Advice for Your Device,” from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Punta Gorda Library, 424 W. Henry St. Free program. Need help to set up with the Cloud Library, Hoopla, Freegal, RBdigital Magazines or Pronunciator? Reservations required: 941-833-5460. Punta GordaLibrary@ charlottecountyfl.gov.

Yoga Tots Storytime, from 10:15 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at Punta Gorda Library, 424 W. Henry St. Free program for children ages 12-36 months. Bring your toddler, towels or yoga mat to stretch your mind and muscles with a story and fun yoga poses. 941-833-5460 or PuntaGorda Library@ charlottecountyfl.gov.

Burnt Store Marina Farmers Market, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Cass Cay parking lot, 3200 Matecumbe Key Road, Punta Gorda.

The Peace River Quilters’ Guild, meets from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. every Friday at Faith Lutheran Church, 4005 Palm Drive, Punta Gorda. The group accepts guests April through December only. www.peaceriverquilters.org.

Karaoke Night at Bella’s Bistro, from 6-10 p.m at 117 W. Marion Ave. Enjoy drink specials and a special menu. For more information, visit www.bellasbistropuntagorda.com or call, 941-916-9786.

SATURDAY

Punta Gorda Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. thru April and 8 a.m. to noon May thru Sept., corner of Olympia Avenue and Taylor Street, Punta Gorda. Call 941-391-4856 or email jerry@punta gordafarmersmarket.com.

American Legion Post 103 Outdoor Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 2101 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-626-2567.

Bicycle ride, departs at 8:30 a.m. from Acme Bicycle Shop, 615 Cross St., Suite 1116, Punta Gorda. All riders welcome. Helmet required. Details: 941-639-2263.

Story Time at Copperfish Books, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m., 103 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. All are welcome. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Family Game Day, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Punta Gorda Library, 424 W. Henry St., Free. 941-833-5460 or Punta GordaLibrary@charlottecountyfl.gov.

Saturday Samplings, at Punta Gorda Chocolate & Wine, 117 Herald Court, Suite 1112. Offering a tasting of chocolates, along with premier wines and craft beers from around the world, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 941-626-2008.

SUNDAY

Open Air Market, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at History Park, 501 Shreve St., Punta Gorda.

American Legion Post 103 Outdoor Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 2101 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda.

Live music with Gene Federico, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Nino’s Bakery & Restaurant, 3078 Cooper St., Punta Gorda.

Bootsey-Licious Bingo, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Nino’s Bakery & Restaurant, 3078 Cooper St., Punta Gorda.

Live music with Paul Roush, 1 p.m.to 5 p.m. at Fishermen’s Village, 1200 W. Esplanade.

MONDAY

Live music with High Tide BP , 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Hurricane Charley’s, 300 W. Retta Esplanade.

Live music with the Gorillas on the Loose , 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Dean’s South of the Border, 130 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda.

Live music with Mark Gorka, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Fishermen’s Village, 1200 W. Esplanade.

TUESDAY

The Charlotte County Woodcarvers/Sculptors, invite the public to come see what they do from 8 a.m. to noon Tuesday mornings at the Punta Gorda Boat Club, 802 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. Details: Chuck at 941-875-9244.

FGCU Foreign Film Series, —”Two Lives” (Germany 2012), from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at FGCU’s Renaissance Academy, 117 Herald Court, Suite 211, Punta Gorda. The fee is $5. Call 941-505-0130.

Dave J. hosts an open mic, from 6:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. at Fat Point Brewing, 611 Charlotte St. Duos, bands, comics and other talent are welcome.

WEDNESDAY

Balance through Qi-gong, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at PGICA, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. Cost is $10. For more information, call 407-923-8310.

The Punta Gorda Garden Club, will meet at 1 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall at the First United Methodist Church, 507 W. Marion Ave. For more information call, 219-613-7506 or visit the club’s website www.pggc.org.

The Charlotte County Master Gardeners, are available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays at the Punta Gorda Library, 424 W. Henry St., to answer questions on gardening. For more information, call 941-833-5460 or PuntaGordaLibrary@ charlottecountyfl.gov.

THURSDAY

The Punta Gorda Library, 424 W. Henry St., hosts “What Are You Reading? from 1:30- 2:30 p.m. Free. Share a book you have recently read and hear about what others are reading. For more information, call 941- 833-5460 or PuntaGordaLibrary@ charlottecountyfl.gov.

Live music with Mark Gorka, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Hurricane Charley’s, 300 W. Retta Esplanade.

