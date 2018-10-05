TODAY
“Advice for Your Device,” hosted by the Punta Gorda Library, 424 W. Henry St., from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Need help to set up with the Cloud Library, Hoopla, Freegal, RBdigital Magazines or Pronunciator? Reservations required: 941-833-5460. PuntaGordaLibrary@ charlottecountyfl.gov.
“Yoga Tots Storytime,” hosted by the Punta Gorda Library, 424 W. Henry St., from 10:15 a.m. 10:45 a.m. for children ages 12-36 months. Bring your toddler, towels or yoga mat to stretch your mind and muscles with a story and fun yoga poses. 941-833-5460 or PuntaGordaLibrary@ charlottecountyfl.gov.
Haunted History of Punta Gorda Walking Tour, from 6 p.m.to 8 p.m. Hear true stories of murders, mysterious deaths, and paranormal activity. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Meet at the Herald Street garage. Visit www.swfloridawalkingtours.com.
SATURDAY
Punta Gorda Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon, corner of Olympia Avenue and Taylor Street, Punta Gorda. Call 941-391-4856 or email jerry@puntagordafarmersmarket.com.
American Legion Post 103 Outdoor Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 2101 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-626-2567.
Bicycle ride, departs at 8:30 a.m. from Acme Bicycle Shop, 615 Cross St., Suite 1116, Punta Gorda. All riders welcome. Helmet required. Details: 941-639-2263.
Story Time, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at Copperfish Books, 103 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. All are welcome. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Punta Gorda Library, 424 W. Henry St., hosts Family Game Day from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Free. Come alone or with the family to play games and puzzles. Materials provided or bring your own. 941-833-5460 or PuntaGordaLibrary@charlottecountyfl. gov.
Punta Gorda Chocolate & Wine offers a tasting of chocolates, along with premier wines and craft beers from around the world, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 941-626-2008.
Make a Bowl for the Empty Bowls Charity, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Visual Arts Center, 210 Maud Str., Punta Gorda. Pre-registration is required. 941-639-8810 to register.
SUNDAY
Open Air Market, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at History Park, 501 Shreve St., Punta Gorda.
American Legion Post 103 Outdoor Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 2101 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda.
Live music with Michael Hirst, from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. at Fishermen’s Village, 1200 West Retta Esplanade #57A, Punta Gorda.
A Victorian Séance, believers and skeptics welcome. During this two-hour time travel adventure, you’ll learn about life in the Victorian era. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Scheduled every Sunday in October at the Price House in History Park, 501 Shreve St. For more information, visit www.swfloridawalkingtours.com.
Trivia Night, from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. at Beef O’Brady’s, 1105 Taylor St., Punta Gorda.
MONDAY
Live music with Jeff Hughes, from 6 p.m.-10 p.m. at Hurricane Charley’s, 300 W. Retta Esplanade.
Live music with Neptunes, from 7 p.m.-11 p.m. at Dean’s South of the Border, 130 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda.
TUESDAY
FGCU Foreign Film Series—”Land of Mine” (German/Danish 2017) 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at FGCU’s Renaissance Academy, 117 Herald Court, Suite 211, Punta Gorda. The fee is $5. Call 941-505-0130.
Live music with Chris G., from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Fishermen’s Village, Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda.
Café Philo, the purpose of Café Philo is to stimulate real dialogue about the larger questions of life. This is done in an informal setting for people wishing to share and learn from and with others from 7 p.m.-8:30 p.m. at Florida Community Bank, 125 Nesbit St., Punta Gorda.
Open Mic Night, 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday at the Burg’r Bar, 317 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda.
WEDNESDAY
Bites of Punta Gorda Food Walking Tour, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at five food stops in the downtown district. Tours are every Wedesday and Thursday. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Visit www.swfloridawalkingtours.com.
Pub Trivia Night, 8 p.m. at the Celtic Ray, 145 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda.
THURSDAY
Live music with Brenda Watty from 6 p.m.-10 p.m. at Hurricane Charley’s, 300 W. Retta Esplanade.
Karaoke, from 6 p.m.-10 p.m. at Shorty’s Place, 306 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda
