TODAY
“Advice for Your Device,” from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Punta Gorda Library, 424 W. Henry St. Free program. Need help to set up with the Cloud Library, Hoopla, Freegal, RBdigital Magazines or Pronunciator? Reservations required: 941-833-5460. Punta GordaLibrary@ charlottecountyfl.gov.
Yoga Tots Storytime, from 10:15 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at Punta Gorda Library, 424 W. Henry St. Free program for children ages 12-36 months. Bring your toddler, towels or yoga mat to stretch your mind and muscles with a story and fun yoga poses. 941-833-5460 or PuntaGorda Library@ charlottecountyfl.gov.
Burnt Store Marina Farmers Market, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Cass Cay parking lot, 3200 Matecumbe Key Road, Punta Gorda.
Haunted History of Punta Gorda Walking Tours, are set for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays through March 31. Participants enjoy a two-mile stroll through Punta Gorda’s historic and haunted neighborhoods while being entertained with true stories. Cost is $29 for adults; $19 for minors. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Meet at the free parking garage on Herald Court, wear walking shoes and bring a camera. For reservations: swfloridawalkingtours.com/ haunted-history-tours/.
Tribute Quartet at Peace River Baptist Church, 478 Berry St., Punta Gorda, for a 2 p.m. concert. The doors open at 12:30 p.m. followed by a 1:15 p.m. hymn sing.
SATURDAY
Punta Gorda Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. thru April and 8 a.m. to noon May thru Sept., corner of Olympia Avenue and Taylor Street, Punta Gorda. Call 941-391-4856 or email jerry@punta gordafarmersmarket.com.
American Legion Post 103 Outdoor Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 2101 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-626-2567.
Bicycle ride, departs at 8:30 a.m. from Acme Bicycle Shop, 615 Cross St., Suite 1116, Punta Gorda. All riders welcome. Helmet required. Details: 941-639-2263.
Story Time at Copperfish Books, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m., 103 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. All are welcome. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Family Game Day, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Punta Gorda Library, 424 W. Henry St., Free. 941-833-5460 or Punta GordaLibrary@charlottecountyfl.gov.
Punta Gorda Chocolate & Wine offers a tasting of chocolates, along with premier wines and craft beers from around the world, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 941-626-2008.
”Bach to Bacharach” Concert will be performed at 4 p.m. at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St. For more information, visit www.charlottechorale.com.
SUNDAY
Open Air Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at History Park, 501 Shreve St., Punta Gorda.
American Legion Post 103 Outdoor Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 2101 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda.
Live music with Devin Starr, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Dean’s South of the Border, 130 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda.
Live music with Michael Hirst, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Fishermen’s Village, 1200 W. Esplanade.
Live music with John Reno, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Hurricane Charley’s, 300 W. Retta Esplanade.
MONDAY
Live music with Kat Orlando Duo, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Hurricane Charley’s, 300 W. Retta Esplanade.
TUESDAY
The Charlotte County Woodcarvers/Sculptors, invite the public to come see what they do from 8 a.m. to noon Tuesday mornings at the Punta Gorda Boat Club, 802 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. Details: Chuck at 941-875-9244.
FGCU Foreign Film Series —”The History Boys” (UK 2006), from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at FGCU’s Renaissance Academy, 117 Herald Court, Suite 211, Punta Gorda. The fee is $5. Call 941-505-0130.
Charity Bingo, at American Legion Auxiliary Unit 103, 2101 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda, from 6 pm. to 9 p.m. every Tuesday through March 19. The facility is non-smoking and the bingo is open to the public. For more information, call 941-639-6337 or just come by and play.
WEDNESDAY
Balance through Qi-gong, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at PGICA, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. Cost is $10. For more information, call 407-923-8310.
A Punta Gorda Food Tour, runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Wednesday through April in the Punta Gorda Historic District. The three-hour walking tour takes participants to five food stops and offers an insider’s perspective plus local specialties and history lessons. Cost is $59 and tickets must be purchased in advance. For more information, visit swfloridawalkingtours.com/food-and-pub-tours/, or email: tourguides@swfloridawalkingtours.com.
The Charlotte County Master Gardeners, are available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays at the Punta Gorda Library, 424 W. Henry St., to answer questions on gardening. For more information, call 941-833-5460 or PuntaGordaLibrary@ charlottecountyfl.gov.
Wild Wednesday at Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center, at 10941 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. Movie, Nature: Raptor Force, will be shown at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. For more information, call 941-575-5435 or visit www.checflorida.org.
USA Dance Chapter 6049 offers an adult group class, taught by Nathalie and Franck Lemoine from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesdays through March 6 at the Punta Gorda Woman’s Club, 118 Sullivan St. This is a Ballroom Dance Team, Cha Cha intermediate/ advanced class that teaches Latin and ballroom routines. For more information, call 614- 439-8545, visit www.usadance6049.org or email: info@usadance609.org.
THURSDAY
Meet Luna the Screech Owl from Peace River Wildlife Center, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fishermen’s Village, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade.
A Punta Gorda Pub Tour, runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Thursday through April. The walking tour takes participants through the historic downtown district to five local pubs. Cost is $59. Meet at the Herald Court parking garage. For more information, visit swfloridawalkingtours.com/food-and-pub-tours/ or email: tourguides@swfloridawalkingtours.com.
