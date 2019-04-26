TODAY
“Advice for Your Device,” from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Punta Gorda Library, 424 W. Henry St. Free program. Need help to set up with the Cloud Library, Hoopla, Freegal, RBdigital Magazines or Pronunciator? Reservations required: 941-833-5460. Punta GordaLibrary@ charlottecountyfl.gov.
Yoga Tots Storytime, from 10:15 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at Punta Gorda Library, 424 W. Henry St. Free program for children ages 12-36 months. Bring your toddler, towels or yoga mat to stretch your mind and muscles with a story and fun yoga poses. 941-833-5460 or PuntaGorda Library@ charlottecountyfl.gov.
Burnt Store Marina Farmers Market, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Cass Cay parking lot, 3200 Matecumbe Key Road, Punta Gorda.
The Peace River Quilters’ Guild, meets from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. every Friday at Faith Lutheran Church, 4005 Palm Drive, Punta Gorda. The group accepts guests April through December only. www.peaceriverquilters.org.
Karaoke Night at Bella’s Bistro, from 6-10 p.m at 117 W. Marion Ave. Enjoy drink specials and a special menu. For more information, visit www.bellasbistropuntagorda.com or call, 941-916-9786.
SATURDAY
Punta Gorda Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. thru April and 8 a.m. to noon May thru Sept., corner of Olympia Avenue and Taylor Street, Punta Gorda. Call 941-391-4856 or email jerry@punta gordafarmersmarket.com.
American Legion Post 103 Outdoor Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 2101 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-626-2567.
Bicycle ride, departs at 8:30 a.m. from Acme Bicycle Shop, 615 Cross St., Suite 1116, Punta Gorda. All riders welcome. Helmet required. Details: 941-639-2263.
Story Time at Copperfish Books, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m., 103 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. All are welcome. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Family Game Day, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Punta Gorda Library, 424 W. Henry St., Free. 941-833-5460 or Punta GordaLibrary@charlottecountyfl.gov.
Saturday Samplings, at Punta Gorda Chocolate & Wine, 117 Herald Court, Suite 1112. Offering a tasting of chocolates, along with premier wines and craft beers from around the world, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 941-626-2008.
Downtown Punta Gorda Block Party, noon to 10 p.m. Headlining act, The Drifters, will perform at 6:30 p.m. on the main stage on Retta Esplanade.
Arts in April, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fishermen's Village, 1200 W. Esplanade.
SUNDAY
Open Air Market, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at History Park, 501 Shreve St., Punta Gorda.
American Legion Post 103 Outdoor Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 2101 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda.
MONDAY
Live music with John Reno, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Hurricane Charley’s, 300 W. Retta Esplanade.
Live music with Gary & Kerri, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Dean’s South of the Border, 130 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda.
TUESDAY
The Charlotte County Woodcarvers/Sculptors, invite the public to come see what they do from 8 a.m. to noon Tuesday mornings at the Punta Gorda Boat Club, 802 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. Details: Chuck at 941-875-9244.
FGCU Foreign Film Series, —"The Earrings of Madame de…" (French 1953), from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at FGCU’s Renaissance Academy, 117 Herald Court, Suite 211, Punta Gorda. The fee is $5. Call 941-505-0130.
Dave J. hosts an open mic, from 6:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. at Fat Point Brewing, 611 Charlotte St. Duos, bands, comics and other talent are welcome.
Free Master Gardener Plant Clinic, at 2 p.m. at the PGI Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St. Free; registration not required. For more information, call 941-286-6111.
WEDNESDAY
Balance through Qi-gong, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at PGICA, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. Cost is $10. For more information, call 407-923-8310.
The Punta Gorda Garden Club, will meet at 1 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall at the First United Methodist Church, 507 W. Marion Ave. For more information call, 219-613-7506 or visit the club’s website www.pggc.org.
The Charlotte County Master Gardeners, are available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays at the Punta Gorda Library, 424 W. Henry St., to answer questions on gardening. For more information, call 941-833-5460 or PuntaGordaLibrary@ charlottecountyfl.gov.
Open mic night with Nashville South, for songwriters 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (BYOC) Pavilion at Gilchrist Park, Punta Gorda. 239-849-3576.
THURSDAY
Meet Luna the Screech Owl from Peace River Wildlife Center, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fishermen’s Village, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade.
A Punta Gorda Pub Tour, runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Thursday through April. The walking tour takes participants through the historic downtown district to five local pubs. Cost is $59. Meet at the Herald Court parking garage. For more information, visit swfloridawalkingtours.com/food-and-pub-tours/ or email: tourguides@swfloridawalkingtours.com.
The Punta Gorda Library, 424 W. Henry St., hosts “What Are You Reading? from 1:30- 2:30 p.m. Free. Share a book you have recently read and hear about what others are reading. For more information, call 941- 833-5460 or PuntaGordaLibrary@ charlottecountyfl.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.