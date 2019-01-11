TODAY
“Advice for Your Device”, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Punta Gorda Library, 424 W. Henry St. Free program. Need help to set up with the Cloud Library, Hoopla, Freegal, RBdigital Magazines or Pronunciator? Reservations required: 941-833-5460. PuntaGordaLibrary@ charlottecountyfl.gov.
Yoga Tots Storytime, from 10:15 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at Punta Gorda Library, 424 W. Henry St. Free program for children ages 12-36 months. Bring your toddler, towels or yoga mat to stretch your mind and muscles with a story and fun yoga poses. 941-833-5460 or PuntaGordaLibrary@ charlottecountyfl.gov.
Burnt Store Marina Farmers Market, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Cass Cay parking lot, 3200 Matecumbe Key Road, Punta Gorda.
Haunted History of Punta Gorda Walking Tours, are set for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays through March 31. Cost is $29 for adults; $19 for minors. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Meet at the free parking garage on Herald Court, wear walking shoes and bring a camera.
For reservations: swfloridawalkingtours.com/haunted-history-tours/.
SATURDAY
Punta Gorda Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon, corner of Olympia Avenue and Taylor Street, Punta Gorda. Call 941-391-4856 or email jerry@puntagordafarmersmarket.com.
American Legion Post 103 Outdoor Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 2101 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-626-2567.
Bicycle ride departs at 8:30 a.m. from Acme Bicycle Shop, 615 Cross St., Suite 1116, Punta Gorda. All riders welcome. Helmet required. Details: 941-639-2263.
Story Time at Copperfish Books, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m., 103 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. All are welcome. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Family Game Day, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Punta Gorda Library, 424 W. Henry St., Free. Come alone or with the family to play games and puzzles. Materials provided or bring your own. 941-833-5460 or PuntaGordaLibrary@charlottecountyfl. gov.
Punta Gorda Chocolate & Wine offers a tasting of chocolates, along with premier wines and craft beers from around the world, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 941-626-2008.
“Big Bonz” event, hosted by Southwest Florida German Shepherd Rescue from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Tiki Bar on the waterfront of the Four Points Sheraton, 33 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Cost is $20 per person.
SUNDAY
Open Air Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at History Park, 501 Shreve St., Punta Gorda.
American Legion Post 103 Outdoor Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 2101 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda.
Deadline to enter is today, for the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce Laird’s Golf Challenge. The event is for golfers and would-be golfers. Entry fee is $50 per person or $180 for team of 4. Includes breakfast and lunch and 18 holes of golf. For more information, call 941-639-3720 or pay online at www.puntagordachamber.com.
MONDAY
Live music with Jeff Hughes, from 6 p.m.-10 p.m. at Hurricane Charley’s, 300 W. Retta Esplanade.
The Punta Gorda Quickdraw, Annual outdoor competition for Plein Air Artists – Look for balloons surrounding the Visual Arts Center where artists are painting from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
TUESDAY
The Charlotte County Woodcarvers/Sculptors, invite the public to come see what they do from 8 a.m. to noon at the Punta Gorda Boat Club, 802 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. Details: Chuck at 941-875-9244.
FGCU Foreign Film Series — “Fanny and Alexander” (Swedish 1982), Academy Award Best Foreign Language Film from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at FGCU’s Renaissance Academy, 117 Herald Court, Suite 211, Punta Gorda. The fee is $5. Call 941-505-0130.
Charity Bingo, at American Legion Auxiliary Unit 103, 2101 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda, from 6 pm. to 9 p.m. every Tuesday through March 19. The facility is non-smoking and the bingo is open to the public. For more information, call 941-639-6337 or just come by and play.
WEDNESDAY
Balance through Qi-gong, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at PGICA, 2001 Shreve St. Cost is $10. For more information, call 407-923-8310.
A Punta Gorda Food Tour, runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Wednesday through April in the Punta Gorda Historic District. The three-hour walking tour takes participants to five food stops and offers an insider’s perspective plus local specialties and history lessons. Cost is $59 and tickets must be purchased in advance. For more information, visit swfloridawalkingtours.com/food-and-pub-tours/, or email: tourguides@swfloridawalkingtours.com.
The Charlotte County Master Gardeners, are available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays at the Punta Gorda Library, 424 W. Henry St., to answer questions on gardening. For more information, call 941-833-5460 or PuntaGordaLibrary@ charlottecountyfl.gov.
Swing Class, offered by USA Dance Chapter 6049 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays during January at the Punta Gorda Woman’s Club, 118 Sullivan St., Punta Gorda. The class covers lead/follow, timing, technique and basics patterns. $10 USA members, $12 non-members; class packages are available. For more information, call 614-439-8545.
USA Dance Chapter 6049 offers an adult group class, from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesdays through March 6 at the Punta Gorda Woman’s Club, 118 Sullivan St. This is a Ballroom Dance Team, Cha Cha intermediate/ advanced class that teaches Latin and ballroom routines. For more information, call 614- 439-8545.
The Punta Gorda Garden Club, will meet at 1 p.m. in Fellowship Hall at the First United Methodist Church, 507 W. Marion Ave. Punta Gorda.
Live music with Kate Keys, from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Dean’s South of the Border, 130 Tamiami Trail.
Anything BUT Canvas Sip and Paint night, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Visual Arts Center, 210 Maude St., Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-639-8810.
The Voices of Freedom Veterans Chorus, will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the auditorium of the IMPAC Building, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. For more information, call 609-217-30308.
THURSDAY
Meet Luna the Screech Owl from Peace River Wildlife Center, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fishermen’s Village, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade.
Live music with Paul Roush, from noon to 3 p.m. at Fishermen’s Village, 1200 West Retta Esplanade.
Punta Gorda Pub Tour, runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Thursday through April. The walking tour takes participants through the historic downtown district to five local pubs. Cost is $59. Meet at the Herald Court parking garage. For more information, visit swfloridawalkingtours.com/food-and-pub-tours/ or email: tourguides@swfloridawalkingtours.com.
Wine Walk, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with many of the downtown stores open later for your enjoyment. Swing by the Chamber and pick up your Wine Walk wristband for a $10 donation or on the night, see us in front of the Chamber office at 252 W. Marion Ave.
