TODAY
“Advice for Your Device,” from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Punta Gorda Library, 424 W. Henry St. Free program. Need help to set up with the Cloud Library, Hoopla, Freegal, RBdigital Magazines or Pronunciator? Reservations required: 941-833-5460. PuntaGordaLibrary@ charlottecountyfl.gov.
Yoga Tots Storytime, from 10:15 a.m. 10:45 a.m. at the Punta Gorda Library, 424 W. Henry St. Free program for children ages 12-36 months. Bring your toddler, towels or yoga mat to stretch your mind and muscles with a story and fun yoga poses. 941-833-5460 or PuntaGordaLibrary@ charlottecountyfl.gov.
Burnt Store Marina Farmers Market, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Cass Cay parking lot, 3200 Matecumbe Key Road, Punta Gorda.
Live music with Joe O’Brien, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Hurricane Charley’s, 300 W. Retta Esplanade.
SATURDAY
Punta Gorda Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon, corner of Olympia Avenue and Taylor Street, Punta Gorda. Call 941-391-4856 or email jerry@puntagordafarmersmarket.com.
American Legion Post 103 Outdoor Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 2101 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-626-2567.
Bicycle ride departs at 8:30 a.m. from Acme Bicycle Shop, 615 Cross St., Suite 1116, Punta Gorda. All riders welcome. Helmet required. Details: 941-639-2263.
Story Time from 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at Copperfish Books, 103 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. All are welcome. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Punta Gorda Library, 424 W. Henry St., hosts Family Game Day from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Free. Come alone or with the family to play games and puzzles. Materials provided or bring your own. 941-833-5460 or PuntaGordaLibrary@charlottecountyfl. gov.
Punta Gorda Chocolate & Wine offers a tasting of chocolates, along with premier wines and craft beers from around the world, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 941-626-2008.
Live music with Tropical Ave., from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Hurricane Charley’s, 300 W. Retta Esplanade.
SUNDAY
Open Air Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at History Park, 501 Shreve St., Punta Gorda.
American Legion Post 103 Outdoor Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 2101 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda.
Live music with Garry & Kerri, from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at Dean’s South of the Border, 130 Tamiami Trail.
MONDAY
Live music with American Made, from 9 p.m. to midnight at Hurricane Charley’s, 300 W. Retta Esplanade.
Family Friendly New Year’s Event Celebration, starts at 6 p.m. with fireworks display at midnight at Fishermen’s Village, 1200 West Retta Esplanade.
Last night for lighted canal cruises, with King Fisher Fleet located at Fishermen’s Village, 1200 West Retta Esplanade.
New Year’s Eve Celebration, from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. at The Blue Turtle, 139 W. Marion Ave.
New Year’s Eve dinner, from 8 p.m. to midnight at La Fiorentina, 10361 Tamiami Trail.
New Year’s Eve Celebration, from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Fishermen’s Village, 1200 West Retta Esplanade.
Under the Sea New Year’s Eve featuring the Boogiemen, from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Harpoon Harry’s, 1200 West Retta Esplanade.
TT’s (The Tiki) Bar New Year’s Eve Celebration, from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at 33 Tamiami Trail.
New Year’s Eve with Mike Imbasciani & His Bluez Rockerz, from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Leroy’s Southern Kitchen and Bar, 201 W. Marion Ave.
HAPPY NEW YEAR
Live music with Jimmy G., from noon to 3 p.m. at Fishermen’s Village, 1200 West Retta Esplanade.
Live music with Tone Jeff, from 8 p.m. to midnight at Dean’s South of the Border, 130 Tamiami Trail.
WEDNESDAY
Balance through Qi-gong, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at PGICA, 2100 Shreve St. Cost is $10. For more information, call 407-923-8310.
Live music with 3 Way Split, from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Dean’s South of the Border, 130 Tamiami Trail.
THURSDAY
Meet Luna the Screech Owl from Peace River Wildlife Center, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fishermen’s Village, 1200 West Retta Esplanade.
Muttini Mingle, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Fishermen’s Village, 1200 West Retta Esplanade.
Live music with Remedy, from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Dean’s South of the Border, 130 Tamiami Trail.
