The trip was wonderful, but it was the coming home that most excited Cesar Navarro.
The Port Charlotte resident, who retired in 1991 as a master sergeant after a 23-year Army career, was greeted at the airport in For Myers by people cheering and carrying signs, offering hugs and thank-yous.
It was the return of the 2018 Southwest Florida Honor Flight, and it was late at night. But there they were, lined up to welcome their veterans home.
“It was so different from when I came back from Vietnam and people spit on us and didn’t support us at all,” Navarro recalled. “What I experienced last year brought a tear to my eye.”
He was so impressed by the entire experience – the whirlwind tour of the monuments and memorials in Washington, D.C., the care he was given by flight organizers, and that memorable return home – that he joined the Honor Flight committee to help with this year’s flight.
The Southwest Florida Honor Flight takes veterans who might not otherwise get there to Washington, D.C., for a day of viewing the monuments and memorials. The veterans, who go free, are accompanied by guardians who pay their own way — $550 each.
“I just loved it,” said Navarro, 69. “First of all, my biggest experience was just to be around other veterans and how well-organized the event was. I didn’t think there was any way we would see all that we did.
“It impressed me.”
The flight this year is scheduled to take off from Fort Myers on May 4 and return the same day.
But the committee Navarro is part of finds it necessary to do some emergency fundraising to secure an American Airlines charter for the event. It must absorb a 55 percent increase in the cost of the charter, from $63,000 last year to $98,800 this year.
The committee has $58,000 in the bank, says Ginni Fay, its president and the admissions nurse at the Douglas T. Jacobson State Veterans Home in Port Charlotte. The nonprofit organization must raise the money through private donations. It is not supported by any federal, state or county government agencies.
Fay said the committee explored other charters, but options were few. Southwest Airlines was asking $108,000 for a plane smaller than the 186-seat aircraft available through American, she said.
The Honor Flight used to transport its veterans on commercial flights. But that practice ended two years ago when airlines balked at mixing groups with regular passengers. In addition, Southwest Airlines, on which the Honor Flight used to book its veterans commercially, stopped direct flights from Fort Myers to Washington.
Committee members said they could not take, say, 50 World War II veterans, some of whom are hardly ambulatory, to Atlanta, change planes, and then continue to Washington. The return trip would have been the same.
The flight for May has already been booked and a 10 percent deposit paid.
“If we don’t make it, if we don’t have enough money to pay for the plane, we forfeit” $9,980, Fay said. “It’s terrible.”
The local Honor Flight must be built from scratch each time before it can get off the ground. Money is raised, and a flight goes up. The flight returns, and fundraising starts anew.
There are more than 30 veterans organizations in the community that help raise money, and while the committee is turning to them for aid, it is also busy scheduling fundraisers and seeking corporate sponsorship, which has been elusive thus far.
“I’ve already sent out 40 letters to corporations to see if we can get any help,” Fay said.
A benefit dinner dance sponsored by the Eagles club in Charlotte Harbor has been scheduled for 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Feb. 2. Tickets are $20. The club is at 23111 Harborview Road. Call 941-468-0551 for information.
The committee is working on scheduling other fundraisers.
Last year, a total of 148 made the trip, the 23rd in Charlotte County since it began in 2007. A total of 60 veterans, including 27 Vietnam veterans, have registered for the 2019 flight so far. Fay said the committee will have no trouble filling the flight.
“There’s a Lot of good people out there doing fundraisers for these flights,” Navarro said. “A lot of work is being done to try to raise this money.
For more information, go to www.pchonorflight.org.
