Did you go to work, go to the gym, have lunch or dinner with a friend? Any one of those things would have been okay but to celebrate National Doppelganger Week you need to find your celebrity, athlete, historical figure, or friend with whom you share a physical resemblance and change your social network profile pic to that person. This past week on the Today Show, they have been sharing their personal doppelgangers and for most they certainly required a double take. Have you ever been somewhere and a complete stranger comes up to you and tells you that you resemble a certain celebrity or athlete? This past week while waiting to board my flight, a young man sat down beside me and started to chat. He seemed lonely and quite possibly just needed someone to talk with and share his recent loss. You see, his mother had just passed away and I resembled her. From the way he spoke of her, she was quite the lady. The time passed quickly and we never did exchange names or where we were from, but I felt as if I had known him and his mom for years. It made me happy to be early for my flight on that particular day at that particular airport and that my resemblance to this young man’s mother brought a smile to his face, and to mine.
