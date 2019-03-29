One of my favorite things as a teacher was creating quizzes and tests (and decorating my bulletin board with super star student’s work). So when I ran across this quiz online, how Floridian are you, I decided to check it out. So here are the questions if you would like to play along? How do you escape an alligator? I don’t want to be close enough to a gator to even think I should know how to escape one. What’s your favorite Publix sub? This is obviously a trick question because all Publix subs are good! Where is the turn signal located on the steering wheel? (this is a real question and I hope that everyone knows the answer)
What is your favorite season in Florida? The season without hurricanes for me. Is it legal to drive with your hazards on when it is raining? I’ll answer this one for everyone...NO! What is your biggest fear living in Florida? For me it is snakes. What temperature do you consider “cold”? That’s a no brainer...70 degrees is my new sweater weather. Where are the best parking spots in Florida? I-4 headed to Disney World. And finally what is the biggest struggle of summer in Florida? The humidity, black car interior, sunburns, metal seat belt attachments or afternoon rain? All of them, thank you very much. If you would like to see just how Floridian you are, take this quiz at www.thingsfloridianslike.com/quiz-how-floridian-are-you/. Have a Punta Gorgeous, week!
