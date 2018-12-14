I am sure that this will show my age a little bit, but one of my favorite shows growing up was “Name That Tune” that aired once a week from 1974–81 with host Tom Kennedy and vocalist Kathie Lee Gifford (Kathie Lee Johnson at the time). The host would read a clue to a song and the contestants alternated bidding as to how few notes (from a maximum of seven) they needed to identify the song. Bidding ended when one contestant challenged the other to name the tune or a bid of one (or even zero) notes was given by a player. So since we have been enjoying Christmas Carols since the day after Halloween, let’s see if you can name some Christmas carols with just a few words: “But my one wish on Christmas Eve is as plain as it can be;” “Decorations of red on a green Christmas tree;” “The ox and lamb kept time;” “Fall on your knees! Oh, hear the angel voices;” “Should we open up her gifts or send them back;” “Take a look in the five-and-ten, glistening once again;” “Born a king on Bethlehem’s plain” and finally “Faithful friends who are dear to us gather near to us once more.” I wish I could say this is a contest and you could win an amazing prize or cold hard cash, but it isn’t and you can’t. But you can take with you the pride that comes from knowing you did not have to Google the words to figure out the titles...right?
