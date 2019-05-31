If April showers bring May flowers then what do May flowers bring? I cannot believe tomorrow is June 1 already. Time sure flies when you area having fun! And mentioning fun, did you know that tomorrow is National Flip a Coin day. Legend has it that the creator of this day flipped a coin to determine whether he (or she) was going to document this holiday. The coin came up “tails.” June 2 is National Bubba Day. This day honors anyone named or called Bubba. To qualify to be honored today, your name can be formally, or informally “Bubba.” You can even take on the name “Bubba” for just the day. That way everyone can celebrate this day. And June 4 is not only my birthday, but also National Hug Your Cat Day and National Cheese Day! I think I will celebrate with some cheese and crackers and of course, wine.Upcoming special days like June 6 is National Yo-Yo Day. Did you have a Duncan yo-yo when you were a kid? I did and never knew it was named after Donald F. Duncan Sr. who manufactured the “Duncan Yo-Yo” in the early 1900’s. So however you celebrate this upcoming first week of June, enjoy and don’t forget to stop and smell the roses because June 12 is National Red Rose Day. And what do May flowers bring? Pilgrims of course! have a Punta Gorgeous weekend!
