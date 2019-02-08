On Friday, Jan. 18, the Charlotte County Concert Band, under the direction of Bob Miller, presented “If Not for Music” in the Charlotte Performing Arts Center in Punta Gorda. Attendees enjoyed a wide variety of musical stylings ranging from Copeland to Grainger to Rossini and Andrew Lloyd Webber. The next performance, See The USA, will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 8. For more information or tickets, visit www.charlottecountyconcertband.com or purchase tickets the evening of the performance at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda.
