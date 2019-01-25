On Wednesday, Jan. 16, Chef Jeanie Roland held a book launch for her first cookbook, “Butter Love & Cream.” Over 200 people were in attendance at Copperfish Books, 103 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. According to Roland her book pays homage to her belief “that love is an essential part of cooking, because if you haven’t cooked with love you can taste it.”
- by JERRY BEARD Photographer
