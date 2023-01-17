PUNTA GORDA — Punta Gorda City Council members will review an ordinance regarding concealed firearms Wednesday after a resident raised concerns it may violate state law.
At a recent meeting, resident Lewis LaBarbera told City Council members the firearms ordinance is illegal.
The ordinance states: "Whoever in the city carries a concealed weapon or electric weapon on or about their person is guilty of a misdemeanor."
LaBarbera thinks it could add more trouble to the city's legal issues.
"That's another lawsuit on top of the free speech lawsuit won by Andrew Sheets," LaBarbera said, referring to a successful legal challenge of the city's sign ordinance. "How much money is this going to take from the taxpayers?"
Council members will also review the section of the ordinance regarding "improper exhibition of dangerous weapons or firearms."
The ordinance states: "If any person in the City of Punta Gorda, Florida, having or carrying any dirk, sword, sword cane, firearm, electric weapon or device, or other weapon shall, in the presence of one or more persons, exhibit the same in a rude, careless, angry, or threatening manner, not in necessary self defense, the person so offending shall be guilty of a misdemeanor of the first degree, punishable as provided in Florida Statutes."
LaBarbera debated that as well.
"How is something so subjective as being rude equate to being arrested for legally carrying a firearm in Punta Gorda?" LaBarbera said. "It's absurd."
State statute 790.33 requires "local jurisdictions to enforce state firearms laws."
"The City Council cannot regulate weapons, only the state can," LaBarbera told the council, adding they could be held responsible for creating an unconstitutional law.
According to the same statute, the state can file an injunction against any local government that contradicts state law.
"It is no defense that in enacting the ordinance, regulation, or rule the local government was acting in good faith or upon advice of counsel," it states.
The penalty includes a civil fine of up to $5,000 against the elected or appointed local government official or officials or administrative agency head under whose jurisdiction the violation occurred.
Council members, some of whom are new to the board, will learn what is allowed under the law.
The meeting begins at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 West Marion Avenue, Punta Gorda.
