The Isles Yacht Club, 1780 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, held its annual Change of Watch recently at the club. Mariners from the club started in 2000 in the kitchen of Alex and Eileen Hughes. The group was brought together by their love of boating in the local area. Eighteen years later, mariners gathered to show appreciation to those that served in the past and present during the changing of the watch. For more information on the club and its activities, call 941-639-7551 or visit www.islesyc.com.
Isles Yacht Club celebrates annual Change of Watch
- by SANDY MACYS Photographer
