It all started with an Oreo flavored candy cane

I ordered my first box of macaroni-and-cheese-flavored candy canes, not for myself, but for my grandson. Not sure it was a good idea, but they were cheap enough and what small child does not like to get something (even if it is macaroni- and-cheese candy canes) in the mail? Last year our small office Christmas tree was decorated first with Oreo-flavored candy canes and from there it exploded with flavor. Bacon- flavored, pickle-flavored and chicken-flavored candy canes, (we passed on the wasabi-flavored), and the best part was some of our good-natured co-workers tried them. Most did not like them, but if a survey were done, the bacon-flavored would have come out on top. This year we have chosen more traditional-flavored canes such as chocolate mint, butter rum and three choices of Jelly Belly flavors. You might be asking, why don’t we have actual peppermint-flavored candy canes on the tree? Because with all the options available it’s fun to try new flavors and the peppermint ones can be just bland and boring. Variety is the spice of life, so if you need some spice this holiday season, Amazon just sold out of Dr. Pepper-, Orange Crush-, and A&W-flavored candy canes, but there is a plentiful supply of Clamdy canes, flavored like clams and it’s one “shell” of a candy.
